13th century stone inscription found at Maruthur anicut in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: An archaeology student found a stone inscription belonging to the 13th century near the Maruthur anicut in Thoothukudi district. The inscription revealed that Kulasekarapandian, a king from the Pandyan dynasty built a temple on the banks of the Thamirabarani River at Maruthur.

Nearly 24 students of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University’s archaeology department, led by the department head (in charge) Sudhakar and professors Mathivanan and Murugan took out a field visit to the Maruthur anicut. During the outing, Rahul Krishna, a first-year student, discovered a heap of stone bars near the Maruthavalli and Cholavalli temples located on the anicut.

Sudhakar said that the readable stone inscription was found to be engraved during Kulasekarapandian’s rule between 1190 and 1216, revealing that a mandapam was built during the Pandyan king’s rule.



Writer Muthalankurichi Kamarasu, who was a part of the team, said that given the nature of the stone inscription, there may have been an ancient stone mandapam that might have been demolished later during the uprising of the Cholas or during floods. The stones of the mandapam could have been used to build the anicut, he stated.