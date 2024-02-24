Adani group joins hands with TN govt to promote organic paddy

CHENNAI: The Adani Kattupalli Port has joined hands with the Department of Organic Certification under the government of Tamil Nadu to promote the cultivation of paddy through its CSR initiatives. The participating farmers will receive organic certification.
The move comes as part of an initiative of the Adani Foundation, the community engagement arm of the Adani Group, to promote natural farming and ensure benefit for farmers from market pricing for organic harvests for their produce.
The Department of Organic Certification handed out organic certificates to 100 beneficiary farmers belonging to four farming groups on Friday at Kattur and registered them under PGS Organic Certification of the state government.
The certificates were given by Durai Chandrasekar, Ponneri MLA, a release said.