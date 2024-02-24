'AI a boon, but regulations necessary to take crisis'

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a technology that has a significant impact on our society and has the capacity to shape the future of our democracy. While we have made impressive progress in this field, it is essential not to overlook its potential risks and challenges. As the world’s largest democracy, India must adopt a proactive approach in regulating AI, ensuring it adheres to our values and protects our citizens.

AI applications present both opportunities and challenges. It requires an understanding and management of associated risks. Human intelligence must control AI, recognising its rapid development and increasing influence across sectors.

Some of AI’s challenges include lack of domain knowledge, privacy concerns, and the high cost of computational infrastructure. Apart from these, another major concern is unemployment due to the adoption of AI. The technology, if unregulated, can pose a significant threat to humanity, and it is our collective responsibility to handle the task of regulation.