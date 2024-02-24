‘BJP got 50% funds via bond, can’t blame others’: TN MP Kanimozhi

Later, at a presser, in response to BJP state president K Annamalai’s allegations regarding unfulfilled poll promises made by the DMK, Kanimozhi said BJP has to first fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 election pledge of depositing Rs 15 lakh into every citizen’s bank account before casting any doubts on DMK.

Furthermore, the MP drew attention to the farmers’ protest in Delhi and condemned the Modi government’s use of tear gas to deter the influx of farmers into the city.

To TNIE’s query regarding the Melma farmer protests and the region’s farmers being denied a meeting with Chief Minister Stalin, Kanimozhi noted that the protestors’ stance does not reflect every farmer in the region and that there are others who support the establishment of the SIPCOT facility in Melma.

Further adding that, there are specific procedures that must be followed to meet the Chief Minister, and that the upcoming ministerial visits to Melma shall address the protestors’ concerns.