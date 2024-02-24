Budget decision on six more animal birth control centres a publicity stunt, say Tiruchy residents

“The civic body completed construction of the ABCs in JJ Nagar and Ariyamangalam in December 2022. It, however, was able to commence operations at the two centres only by June 2023 as it struggled to get qualified veterinarians to run them. What assurance is there then that it won't run into such an issue if the number of ABC centres is increased to ten? In my opinion, it would be better if the corporation considered augmenting the capacity of the existing four ABC centres than construct new ones.”

While officials failed to offer an explanation on why the corporation didn’t set up the fifth ABC as announced in the previous budget, their seniors claimed that the matter will also be sorted out by the end of the upcoming financial year. "Sterilisation is the lone way to control stray dog population. Though we were not able to establish the fifth ABC centre last year, we will ensure that six more of the facility are constructed and made operational before the next financial year (FY26)," a senior corporation official said.