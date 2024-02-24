Canara Bank disburses Rs 10-crore loans to SHGs

CHENNAI: As part of its ‘Mega SHG Disbursement Campaign’, the Canara Bank’s Chennai Circle disbursed loans to the tune of Rs 10 crore to members of around 50 self help groups (SHG) at an event in Urapakkam on Thursday, an official release stated.

Around 250 members of these SHGs from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts took part in this event, which was presided over by Nalini Padmanabhan, director, Canara Bank.

C Jayakumar, DGM, Y Shankar, DGM, Canara Bank, and KM Padmanabhan, knowledge partner of Infinite Vision India Foundation, spoke at the event on financial awareness and empowerment.

According to the release, the event emphasised the significance of savings by the SHGs and their entrepreneurial development.