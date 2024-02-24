Channel desilting works in TN coastal delta may commence in a week

NAGAPATTINAM: In view of the model code of conduct (MCC) that is likely to come into effect next month ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the water resources department (WRD) looks to commence channel desilting works in coastal delta districts latest by the end of the month.
Works to desilt irrigation and drainage channels usually commence in April, keeping in mind the customary date of June 12 for the release of River Cauvery water from Mettur dam. A senior WRD official in Vennar Division said, "As the model code of conduct would be enforced this year, [channel desilting] plans were initiated a month ago.
A government order has been passed. The tenders have been floated and the committees have been formed. Desilting works in Nagapattinam district will commence ceremoniously in a week." It may be noted that new works cannot be initiated one the model code of conduct takes effect.
The state government in the agriculture budget for 2024-25 tabled earlier this week allocated a total of Rs 110 crore for the WRD to undertake 919 desilting works over a stretch of 5,338 kilometres in the Cauvery delta region. WRD would take up desilting works in ‘A’ and ‘B’ channels under the special desilting scheme.
In Nagapattinam district, 56 desilting works would be taken up over a stretch of 462 kilometres at Rs 5.58 crore. In Mayiladuthurai district, 68 works would be taken up on 694 kilometres at Rs 10.47 crore. A senior WRD official in Cauvery Division said,
"The tender processes are under way. We are looking forward to also commence the works in Mayiladuthurai district." The agricultural engineering department is also expected to start desilting ‘C’ and ‘D’ channels. A sum of about Rs 10 crore has been allocated for desilting such channels over 2,235 kilometres in the Cauvery delta region.
An official said the amount would be split and works will start in the coming days. The rural development department meanwhile will take up desilting works in ‘E’, ‘F’, ‘G’ and other interior channels soon under MGNREGA.