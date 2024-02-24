Channel desilting works in TN coastal delta may commence in a week

NAGAPATTINAM: In view of the model code of conduct (MCC) that is likely to come into effect next month ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the water resources department (WRD) looks to commence channel desilting works in coastal delta districts latest by the end of the month.

Works to desilt irrigation and drainage channels usually commence in April, keeping in mind the customary date of June 12 for the release of River Cauvery water from Mettur dam. A senior WRD official in Vennar Division said, "As the model code of conduct would be enforced this year, [channel desilting] plans were initiated a month ago.

A government order has been passed. The tenders have been floated and the committees have been formed. Desilting works in Nagapattinam district will commence ceremoniously in a week." It may be noted that new works cannot be initiated one the model code of conduct takes effect.