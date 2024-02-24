Fishermen’s stir continues, Sri Lanka jails one more boat driver

RAMANATHAPURAM: Fishermen from Rameswaram continued their protests after a court in Sri Lanka sentenced another boatsman to six months in jail on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Congress also announced a series of protests to highlight the issues being faced by the fishermen.

19 fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for breaching the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on February 8 were produced before a court in Sri Lanka on Thursday. While the court ordered the release of 18 fishermen, one boatsman was sentenced to six months in jail and confiscated a boat.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested 23 fishermen in two boats from Rameswaram, and subsequently on February 16 sentenced three, including two boatsmen, to jail. Following this prison sentence, fishermen from Rameswaram announced an indefinite strike from February 17.