Free Wi-Fi at 500 public places in Tamil Chennai, CM Stalin launches scheme

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched the first phase of the state government’s free Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces scheme in Chennai, and said it his dream to see Tamil Nadu become a trillion-dollar economy and human resources capital of the world.

The DMK government had announced in the budget that free Wi-Fi will be rolled out at 1,000 places across major city corporations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli and Salem. Chennai will now have free Wi-Fi hotspots at 500 public places, including parks, bus stands, and beaches.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day IT summit, UmagineTN 2024, Stalin recalled the role played by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in revolutionising the IT sector, especially his foresight in unveiling the first IT policy in the country and establishing a separate department for IT in 1997. The IT summit is being held under the aegis of the state IT and digital services department at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre in Chennai.