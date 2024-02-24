Khelo India Youth Games: 601 medal winners given Rs 16 crore cheques in TN

CHENNAI: Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday handed over a cheque for Rs 16.31 crore that will be given as a special incentive to 601 medal winners who participate in international, national and state-level games and Khelo India Youth Games.
The event was conducted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at Kalaivanar Arangam. Apart from this, he presented appointment orders to four players under the three per cent reservation of sports quota. The four people are S Ranganayaki, R Sangeetha, P Agalya and R Virgin.
Speaking at the event, Udhayanidhi said, “It was in Tamil Nadu that a trust was started for sports for the first time. Named ‘Tamil Nadu Champions Trust,’ it has helped nearly 300 sportspersons to the tune of Rs 6 crore to participate in sports events worldwide.”
Udhayanidhi also mentioned that in a move to expand SDAT, works are under way to build a mini-stadium in each district of the state.