Khelo India Youth Games: 601 medal winners given Rs 16 crore cheques in TN

CHENNAI: Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday handed over a cheque for Rs 16.31 crore that will be given as a special incentive to 601 medal winners who participate in international, national and state-level games and Khelo India Youth Games.

The event was conducted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at Kalaivanar Arangam. Apart from this, he presented appointment orders to four players under the three per cent reservation of sports quota. The four people are S Ranganayaki, R Sangeetha, P Agalya and R Virgin.