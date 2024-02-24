Madras HC stays addition, removal of Auroville residents

Senior counsel Arvind Datar, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the residents’ assembly is one of the authorities of the foundation, and one of its powers and functions is to allow admission or cause termination of persons in the register in accordance with the regulations made under section 32 of the Act.

He said the power and authority of the assembly to allow admission or cause termination is abridged under the new regulations and the scrutinising committee will deal with admissions and terminations while the secretary would finalise the admission process.

However, Additional Solicitor General AR L Sundaresan said the petition is not maintainable since the petitioner, claiming to be a representative of the working committee, is not even a member of the said committee.

Sundaresan said that section 11 of the Act empowers the governing board for general superintendence, direction and management of the affairs of the foundation.

The board may exercise all the powers to discharge the functions. Moreover, the board has unfettered powers to frame regulations, providing for the admission or termination of persons in the register of residents, he stated.