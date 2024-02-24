Madras High Court asks TN govt to go tough on private bus operators fleecing passengers

“There is a proposal for increasing the penalty amount by three-fold to deter the operators from collecting extra fare,” he told the bench. The bench, while observing that slapping fine alone is not enough to address the problem, stressed for stringent action including suspension of permit be taken against the operators.

Consider TMC poll-symbol application, ECI told

Chennai: The Madras High Court directed the Election Commission of India to consider on merits the application submitted by Tamil Maanila Congress for allotment of bicycle symbol for the Lok Sabha election.

The direction was given by the division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq while disposing of a petition filed by TMC seeking a direction to the ECI to allot it the symbol based on a representation submitted on February 6, 2024.

Asking the petitioner to submit a fresh application by enclosing all the documents, the bench asked the commission to tag it with the original application and consider it on merits.

Earlier, advocate Niranjan Rajagopalan, representing the ECI, informed the court the application of TMC had some defects and if they submit a fresh one, it would be considered as per the seniority by following the due procedures.