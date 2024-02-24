Maruthamalai temple lift work crawls after design flaw

Moreover, trustees allege that though the contractor is ready to do it again, HR&CE officials are yet to give the revised design. Sources said an architect who designed the lift free of cost initially is sitting on the revision plan now.

“We came to know that the reason for the delay in carrying out the lift work is only due to the lethargy of HR&E officials. No information related to the lift was shared with us,” said one of the trustees.

Assistant Commissioner of Maruthamalai Temple (HR & CE) SV Harshinii admitted that there was a problem in the design, adding corrective measures have been initiated.

“We will complete the work within six months as this is the first initiative by the government. No other hill temple has lift facility. After Maruthamalai, the government has proposed similar facility in Swamimalai. The delay in commissioning was because of continuous rain and small variations in the design,” she said.

Harshinii added that the department selected an experienced contractor as per the tender norms, but they have not executed such a project before.