Monkey fever in Karnataka casts fear on TN forest staff

CHENNAI: The state health and forest authorities on Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border beefed up surveillance as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as Monkey fever, cases are on the rise in the neighbouring state.

So far, two people have died due to the infection in Karnataka and 103 people contracted the infection in three central Western Ghat districts of Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru. A recent study by the Indian Council for Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology has confirmed the deadly virus was endemic in two more ghat districts - Mysuru and Hassan - which are closer to TN.

Kumar Pushkar, APCCF (Wildlife), Karnataka told TNIE, “So far, there is no outbreak in Mysuru region. This year, as on date, the disease is confined to central Western Ghat districts.”