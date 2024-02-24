Nativity, income certificates to be issued through schools: TN Education Minister

COIMBATORE: Following Aadhaar enrolment, community, nativity and income certificates will be issued to students through schools soon, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Friday.

Speaking after inaugurating an Aadhaar enrolment camp for students at government higher secondary school, Kalapatti, he said, “Apart from Aadhaar, we have taken steps to also provide community, native and income certificates to students through schools.

This initiative will start within a month and instructions have been given to officials. A Rs 448 crore fund has been received from donors belonging to Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode for developing government schools.”

Mahesh also took part in the Petrorkalai Kondaduvom (celebrating the parents) conference organised by the Tamil Nadu State Parent Teacher Association in CODISSA and said that conversations between teachers and parents are important to monitor students’ education.

Apart from exam time, parents should monitor their children’s education daily, the minister advised, while also warning about the perils of unlimited use of mobile phones.

“When I inspected government schools in 33 districts, I could see that there are some changes in the mindset of children. Now students are affected by mobile addiction and it leads to students taking a break from education after continuous absence,” Mahesh noted. He further said, “Despite teachers putting in efforts to bring back students who are absent for a long time, some parents do not cooperate. It will affect their education.

Hence, parents and teachers should create an awareness among children about the importance of education.” School education secretary J Kumargurubaran, state-level officers and parents and teachers from four districts participated.