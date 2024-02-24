Police arrest TN Kuravar association secretary, wife says case foisted

TIRUPATTUR: The general secretary of Tamil Pazhangudi Kuravan Sangam, G Ravi, was arrested on Friday afternoon and officers purportedly flouted proper procedure, prompting his wife, R Chinnamani, to file a complaint with Tirupattur police alleging misconduct during the arrest.
According the latter’s complaint, Ravi had been visiting his relative’s residence in Tirupattur when the arrest was carried out.
A group of about eight individuals, claiming to be Erode police, arrived in two vehicles and forcibly took Ravi into custody with no explanation. Moreover, they also seized Ravi’s scooter parked outside.
Chinnamani also highlighted Ravi’s active involvement in addressing issues affecting the Kuravar community. She mentioned that there have been instances where Ravi has encountered the police allegedly targeting Kuravar individuals in Krishnagiri.
She voiced her concerns regarding the veracity of the charges being levelled against Ravi. She urged for the authorities to immediately release her husband and also the confiscated vehicle. Furthermore, she demanded accountability from the police officers involved in the arrest.
Regarding the arrest, Tirupattur additional SP Pushparaj told TNIE, “Erode police have arrested him. They did not inform us. We don’t know the reason behind the arrest.”