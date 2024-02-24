Police arrest TN Kuravar association secretary, wife says case foisted

TIRUPATTUR: The general secretary of Tamil Pazhangudi Kuravan Sangam, G Ravi, was arrested on Friday afternoon and officers purportedly flouted proper procedure, prompting his wife, R Chinnamani, to file a complaint with Tirupattur police alleging misconduct during the arrest.

According the latter’s complaint, Ravi had been visiting his relative’s residence in Tirupattur when the arrest was carried out.