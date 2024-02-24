‘Poll panel has not kept its promise to make booths PwD-friendly’

CHENNAI: With Lok Sabha election around the corner, Disability Rights Alliance in Tamil Nadu has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure that polling booths are accessible to persons with disabilities.

In a representation made before the ECI, the alliance highlighted shortcomings in the existing system and made a slew of recommendations to be implemented before the election.

Contending there is no progress in making elections inclusive and accessible, Vaishnavi Jayakumar of the alliance, said, “ECI’s minimum assured facilities are only on paper.”