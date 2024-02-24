‘Poll panel has not kept its promise to make booths PwD-friendly’

CHENNAI: With Lok Sabha election around the corner, Disability Rights Alliance in Tamil Nadu has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure that polling booths are accessible to persons with disabilities.
In a representation made before the ECI, the alliance highlighted shortcomings in the existing system and made a slew of recommendations to be implemented before the election.
Contending there is no progress in making elections inclusive and accessible, Vaishnavi Jayakumar of the alliance, said, “ECI’s minimum assured facilities are only on paper.”
The strategic framework on accessible elections was released by the ECI in 2018. However, activists allege that it was not being properly implemented. “Though TN has taken some notable initiatives, we still have a long way to go. The State Steering Committee on Accessible Election hasn’t been convened since 2021,” said Vaishnavi.
The rules mandate an accessibility audit of all polling stations before the election. According to activists, even wheelchairs and ramps are not properly provided in most booths. “The ramps should not have any hurdles till the voting room. But in many cases they are only provided at the entrances,” said activist Gnana Bharathi, founder of Spinal Injured Persons Association.
They also urged the SEC to form committees at the state and the district level to ensure accessible elections. The ECI has ensured postal ballots for PwD but bottlenecks in the process remain a hurdle. “At present, the officials provide postal ballot forms at the home. But there are several restrictions.
While a disability certificate is not mandatory to register in the roll, it’s a must for postal ballots, making those without the certificate being left out from availing the facility,” said activist Smitha Sadasivan of the alliance.