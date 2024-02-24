Tamil Nadu Congress MLA Vijayadharani joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: Congress MLA from Tamil Nadu Vijayadharani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Saturday.

Union Minister of State L Murugan, BJP in charge of overseeing preparation for Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu Arvind Menon and the party's coincharge for the state Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy were present.

Vijayadharani earlier in the day informed that she resigned from the primary membership of Congress through a post on X.

"I am resigning from the primary membership and related posts held by me in the Congress party," she said.