Tamil Nadu Congress MLA Vijayadharani joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls
NEW DELHI: Congress MLA from Tamil Nadu Vijayadharani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Saturday.
Union Minister of State L Murugan, BJP in charge of overseeing preparation for Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu Arvind Menon and the party's coincharge for the state Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy were present.
Vijayadharani earlier in the day informed that she resigned from the primary membership of Congress through a post on X.
"I am resigning from the primary membership and related posts held by me in the Congress party," she said.
She also shared her resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Vijayadharani, a three-time legislator, was elected from the Vilavancode Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari District.
The development is being seen as a blow to Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year. The BJP is seeking to strengthen its base in states where it is relatively weak. Congress is part of the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.