Tangedco consumers can now buy meters from private players

He said during inspections, the power utility will record the serial numbers of the meters and only such meters will be accepted. “Chief engineers and superintending engineers have been instructed to accept meters directly bought by consumers only if Tangedco meters are unavailable,” he said.

Another official said, “With 3.5 crore consumers and an annual increase of 5 to 8 lakh consumers, there is a growing demand for meters. Besides, we have to replace the old ones. Consequently, thousands of consumers have been awaiting meter installation statewide for months, leading us to allow private vendors to sell them.”

Tangedco had recently placed orders for 8.5 lakh meters and bids were opened to procure an additional 20 lakh meters. However, a few official sources voiced concerns, stating the private vendors had previously sold meters at higher rates than those fixed by the utility. There was a need for Tangedco to monitor the market to ensure fair meter prices, the sources added.

They also wondered whether it was prudent for Tangedco to procure lakhs of meters when the organisation is planning to eventually switch to smart meters across Tamil Nadu.