TNCC to stage black-flag protest during PM Modi’s visit

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has said that it will hold a black flag protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district on February 28, condemning the Union government’s “lack of urgency” in addressing concerns of fishermen.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, in a press statement, expressed concern over continuing arrests of Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy, and the seizure of their boats.

He pledged his party’s support to the fast to be undertaken by fishermen in Rameswaram starting on Saturday.

He also endorsed the decision by the fishermen to boycott the annual pilgrimage to Katchatheevu as declared by the parish priest of Verkottu church in Ramanathapuram district.

Selvaperunthagai said he will lead a human chain at Pamban Island in Rameswaram on February 27. The black flag protest at Kulasekarapattinam will be led by S Armstrong Fernando, national chairman of the All-India Fishermen Congress.