VVPAT placement in EVM set-up may lead to vote tampering, DMK tells EC

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has expressed concern over the proposed placement of voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) between the ballot unit (BU) and the control unit (CU), apprehending potential vote tampering.

The party raised the issue at a meeting convened by the Election Commission of India held under CEC Chief Rajiv Kumar. The EC had called for the consultative meeting with political parties, district election officers (district collectors), and police officers in Chennai on Friday.

Representatives from 10 political parties, including the AIADMK, BJP, Congress, CPM, CPI, AAP, BSP, DMDK, and others, submitted their plea.

DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi and Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango presented the party’s concerns regarding the placement of VVPAT.