AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and OPS target DMK & EPS’ AIADMK

THENI : AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran said Edappadi Palaniswami’s AIADMK faction and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s DMK are common enemies for ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and me.

Addressing a gathering in the presence of Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran said that their fight against Palaniswami is not to attain power, but to rebuild the AIADMK and hand it over to the party’s cadres. “Though I was first elected from Theni, people ask me why I have not contested again. I am yet to decide if I should contest in the Lok Sabha election. However, I am sure I will once again contest from Theni and secure a win,” he said.

Though born in Thanjavur district, Dhinakaran’s political journey began in Theni. “Since 2017, I have been fighting against Palaniswami. Under both Palaniswami and Stalin, the state has seen various acts of corruption. People are more irked at Stalin than Palaniswami as the former failed to fulfil his election promises. Stalin is behaving like Stalin from the Soviet Union and has become a dictator,” Dhinakaran said.

AMMK is strong across the entire state, he said. “The fact that Panneerselvam’s seat in the Assembly was shifted to a different row indicates that Palaniswami’s faction and the DMK are on good terms,” Dhinakaran said.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam said the candidates proposed by Palaniswami would lose their deposits in the Lok Sabha elections.