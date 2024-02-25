Anna University to house material testing centre soon

CHENNAI : Anna University has allocated a seed money of Rs 25 lakh to set up a material research centre to enable collaborations with industries and increase focus on research activities related to civil and mechanical engineering. The syndicate body of the university, in its recent meeting, approved the new centre, which is likely to be operational in six months.

“Tamil Nadu has managed to attract so many industries recently thus enhancing the need for a material testing research centre,” said R Velraj, university vice-chancellor.

The centre will help industries to test and determine the physical and mechanical properties of raw materials and components used in their units. Material testing, done on various parameters like strength, elasticity, and quantification, will help industries to understand whether it is suitable for certain applications.