CM Stalin flags off drainage works in Ondipudur wards

However, as the funds weren’t enough, the civic body had requested the MAWS to revise the sanction. Thereafter, the amount was revised to `185 crore and the AS was given to the CCMC by the MAWS on November 8, 2023.

Earlier, the CCMC received the Technical Sanction for the works on August 18, 2023. The tender for the project works that is to be carried out in two phases was floated on October 13, 2023. However, after a huge delay, the work order for the project was given to the contractor only on February 21.

In phase 1, the works will be done in Ganapathy, Gandhima Nagar and Vilankurichi Road areas and in the next phase, Thanneer Pandal, SIHS Colony and Ondipudur areas will be covered.

A total of 30,200 house connections are set to be given under the project in the 13 wards of the city.

The CM launched the works from Chennai through video conferencing on Saturday.