CM Stalin flags off drainage works in Ondipudur wards

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin initiated the works of the long-pending Underground Drainage (UGD) project in Ondipudur in Coimbatore city.
Numerous streets in the Ondipudur area lacked UGD connections after the number of residential units increased drastically over the years. In view of this, several demands were put forth to the Tamil Nadu government to implement the UGD project in parts of Ondipudur.
After multiple pleas, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) finally sent a proposal to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) of the Tamil Nadu government seeking funds for the project works. The Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department gave the Administrative Sanction (AS) for the works costing `177.29 crore on September 9, 2022.
However, as the funds weren’t enough, the civic body had requested the MAWS to revise the sanction. Thereafter, the amount was revised to `185 crore and the AS was given to the CCMC by the MAWS on November 8, 2023.
Earlier, the CCMC received the Technical Sanction for the works on August 18, 2023. The tender for the project works that is to be carried out in two phases was floated on October 13, 2023. However, after a huge delay, the work order for the project was given to the contractor only on February 21.
In phase 1, the works will be done in Ganapathy, Gandhima Nagar and Vilankurichi Road areas and in the next phase, Thanneer Pandal, SIHS Colony and Ondipudur areas will be covered.
A total of 30,200 house connections are set to be given under the project in the 13 wards of the city.
The CM launched the works from Chennai through video conferencing on Saturday.