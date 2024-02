CHENNAI : Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the 150 million litres per day (MLD) desalination plant at Nemmeli in Chengalpattu district to address the drinking water needs of more than nine lakh people in southern parts of Chennai. The Rs 1,516.82-crore plant is the biggest in the state so far.

Two 100 MLD plants are already functioning in Minjur in Tiruvallur district and Nemmeli. In August 2023, Stalin laid the foundation for 400 MLD capacity desalination plant at Perur in Chengalpattu district. When the Perur plant becomes operational, it will be the biggest desalination plant in Southeast Asia, the state government had said.

Speaking after the inauguration of the plant on Saturday, Stalin recalled that it was him, as minister for local administration in the DMK government between 2006 and 2011, who laid the foundation for the 100 MLD desalination plants in Minjur and Nemmeli.