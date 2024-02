CHENNAI : First off the blocks for the the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the ruling DMK, a key constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, on Saturday allotted one Lok Sabha seat each to two of its allies, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK).

While DMK’s long-time ally IUML has been allotted the Ramanathapuram seat, Namakkal constituency has been given to west-Tamil Nadu partner KMDK. Both the parties have been allotted the same seats they got in the 2019 general elections by the Dravidian major.

K M Kader Mohideen, national president of IUML, said his party’s incumbent MP from Ramanathapuram, Navas Kani, will be renominated for the poll from the seat. While the KMDK candidate will contest on DMK’s ‘rising sun’ symbol, IUML candidate will fight the election on ‘ladder’ symbol, party sources said.