DMK creating a divide between north, south, claims TN BJP chief Annamalai

MADURAI : Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said the DMK floated false statements in an attempt to divide people from the northern and southern regions of India. Addressing the En Mann En Makkal event in Madurai on Saturday, he said the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made all efforts to unite the people, particularly through his love for Tamil and the people of Tamil Nadu.
“There was no corruption in the state until late DMK leader M Karunanidhi came to power. The DMK cadres are upset with the party administration due to dynasty politics and corruption,” Annamalai said, adding, “The BJP fulfilled all 295 election promises while the DMK is yet to fulfil its 511 election promises. Let the DMK cadres bring a booklet of DMK’s poll promises and prove that the party has fulfilled 99% of its promises, following which I will quit politics. I can show a booklet of BJP’s poll promises and prove that we have fulfilled all of them.”
Annamalai alleged that Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy surpassed Karunanidhi in terms of ‘scientific’ corruption. “Nobody would believe that Chief Minister MK Stalin has appreciated IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan from his heart. The chief minister has only listened to eight minutes of PTR’s conversation. If I release the one-hour-long audio clip, Gopalapuram will be rattled,” he claimed.
“During each Parliamentary election, people are not sure of the winning candidate. However, 2024 is the only year in the country’s history where the people know even before the elections that Modi will become the prime minister for a third term,” Annamalai said.
Later, addressing a jallikattu event in Sakkudi village, he said Modi was the reason why jallikattu events are now taking place in the state.