DMK creating a divide between north, south, claims TN BJP chief Annamalai

MADURAI : Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said the DMK floated false statements in an attempt to divide people from the northern and southern regions of India. Addressing the En Mann En Makkal event in Madurai on Saturday, he said the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made all efforts to unite the people, particularly through his love for Tamil and the people of Tamil Nadu.

“There was no corruption in the state until late DMK leader M Karunanidhi came to power. The DMK cadres are upset with the party administration due to dynasty politics and corruption,” Annamalai said, adding, “The BJP fulfilled all 295 election promises while the DMK is yet to fulfil its 511 election promises. Let the DMK cadres bring a booklet of DMK’s poll promises and prove that the party has fulfilled 99% of its promises, following which I will quit politics. I can show a booklet of BJP’s poll promises and prove that we have fulfilled all of them.”