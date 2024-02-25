Educationist Premkumar appointed as TNPSC member

COIMBATORE : Noted educationist R Premkumar has been appointed as a member of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) board by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Premkumar, a resident of Coimbatore, brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. His appointment comes as recognition of his extensive experience and dedicated service in the field of education and financial management.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Principal of Sri Narayana Guru Institute of Management and SMD Global Institute of Education, both located in Coimbatore. With over 25 years of experience as a college professor, Premkumar has been unwaveringly committed to the welfare of students, actively assisting them in securing employment in the realms of business and finance.

Notably, Premkumar holds the distinction of being the first Ph.D. in Financial Control Research from Bharathiar University. Beyond his academic pursuits, he is recognised as a writer and a financial control expert. His multifaceted contributions extend to providing business financial management consultancy to individual companies and entrepreneurs.

As a member of the TNPSC board, Premkumar is set to play a crucial role in the government’s staff selection processes for the next six years. According to the official statement, he will hold office for a term of six years from the date of assuming the role as a member.