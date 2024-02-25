Farmers favour open market over DPCs to sell paddy in Ramanathapuram

Last year, owing to a drought situation, the procurement was lesser than usual. The civil supplies department had opened nearly 70 direct procurement centres (DPCs) across the district to procure samba paddy. Notably, this is the first time that so many DPCs were opened in the district.

However, by the third of February, an average of 5,000 tonnes of paddy was procured at DPCs this year. Agriculture department officials said that by the end of this season, the procurement is likely to go up to 10,000-15,000 tonnes this year. An increase in procurement prices in the open market has brought down the quantity sold at DPCs, officials stated.

Even though the agriculture department has utilised storage facilities and opened more DPCs, the procurement rate remains minimal.

Ravi, a farmer from Ramanathapuram said that farmers get about Rs23 per kilo of paddy at DPCs, whereas the prices of fine varieties in the open market are well above Rs25 per kilo. “The RNR variety, which is favourable among the farmers, is being sold at nearly Rs28 per kilo in the open market, which is why farmers are favouring the open market over the DPCs,” he said.

Many farmers have demanded the state and Union government to increase the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy to Rs25-30 per kilo.