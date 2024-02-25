Fourfold jump in cattle run-over incidents in Tiruchy division, action against errant owners mulled

"We have identified about 20 vulnerable locations where the incidents were high. We have started raising awareness among residents to prevent the mindless release of cattle in railway property, especially on the tracks. We have started fencing such locations," he added. While pointing out that train engines have cowcatchers to prevent animals from getting stuck under it, senior railway officials stressed that the chances of train derailment remained.

A railway official said, “It is a serious offence as it is putting the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk. Besides, letting the animals loose on railway property, especially tracks, is trespassing and a punishable offence.” On the issue, a reliable source said, "Many people, especially those in rural areas, release their animals loose into railway property. It is difficult to identify the culprits as no one would claim ownership over a dead animal as they know it would land them in trouble. Thus, raising awareness and fencing [vulnerable areas] are two main options to prevent such incidents. However, considering the rise in [Cattle Run Over] incidents, we are also considering options wherein errant cattle owners will be identified, and stern action taken against them."