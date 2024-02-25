Fourfold jump in cattle run-over incidents in Tiruchy division, action against errant owners mulled
TIRUCHY : A total of 208 Cattle Run Over incidents were recorded in Tiruchy railway division last year, which is almost a fourfold jump from the figure in 2022, revealed Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) MS Anbalagan on Saturday. While the DRM said measures like raising awareness among the public and fencing vulnerable areas are on, sources said the railway is also considering a drive to identify errant cattle owners and taking action against them to tackle the situation.
In an interaction with TNIE on the sidelines of a media briefing on the prime minister's dedication of railway projects on February 26, DRM Anbalagan revealed that the Cattle Run Over incidents in Tiruchy division stood at 49 in 2022. The figure so far in 2024 is 28, he said.
"We have identified about 20 vulnerable locations where the incidents were high. We have started raising awareness among residents to prevent the mindless release of cattle in railway property, especially on the tracks. We have started fencing such locations," he added. While pointing out that train engines have cowcatchers to prevent animals from getting stuck under it, senior railway officials stressed that the chances of train derailment remained.
A railway official said, “It is a serious offence as it is putting the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk. Besides, letting the animals loose on railway property, especially tracks, is trespassing and a punishable offence.” On the issue, a reliable source said, "Many people, especially those in rural areas, release their animals loose into railway property. It is difficult to identify the culprits as no one would claim ownership over a dead animal as they know it would land them in trouble. Thus, raising awareness and fencing [vulnerable areas] are two main options to prevent such incidents. However, considering the rise in [Cattle Run Over] incidents, we are also considering options wherein errant cattle owners will be identified, and stern action taken against them."