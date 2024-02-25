Nirmala Sitharaman among seven shortlisted by BJP for Pondy Lok Sabha seat?

PUDUCHERRY : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is one among the seven candidates shortlisted by BJP to contest the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, sources said on Saturday.
For Puducherry BJP, Friday was marked by a series of closed-door meetings and consultations, highlighting the significance the party attaches to wresting the seat from the Congress-DMK alliance.
“We have selected seven candidates for contesting the seat, with the concurrence of Chief Minister N Rangasamy,” Nirmal Kumar Surana, the party’s Puducherry in-charge, told this newspaper.
The names were selected from a list suggested by senior party leaders including ministers, MLAs, state executive committee members and leaders of block units, he added. However, he refused to disclose the names on the shortlist, stating that it will be forwarded to party leadership. Sources revealed that Sitharaman’s name has garnered substantial support within party ranks, from a shortlist that includes ministers, MLAs and other prominent persons.
However, the path to deciding the final candidate is rife with complexities. While the union minister stands as a prominent national figure, the party must balance her candidacy against local dynamics and preferences. Moreover, the reluctance on behalf of Puducherry Home Minister Namassivayam in transitioning to national politics adds another layer of complexity to the matter.
With V Vaithilingam expected to be Congree-DMK alliance candidate, BJP’s choice for the Puducherry seat holds significant implications for the party’s electoral prospects and broader political ambitions in the region. The Lok Sabha elections are slated for April-May. The ruling BJP at the Centre wants to increase its tally in south as it has performed poorly in this part in last elections.
‘She stands as prominent national figure’
The names were selected from a list suggested by senior party leaders including ministers, MLAs, state executive committee members and leaders of block units, Nirmal Kumar Surana, the BJP’s Puducherry in-charge said. While Sitharaman stands as a prominent national figure, BJP must balance her candidacy against local dynamics and preferences, sources said.