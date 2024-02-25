Nirmala Sitharaman among seven shortlisted by BJP for Pondy Lok Sabha seat?

PUDUCHERRY : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is one among the seven candidates shortlisted by BJP to contest the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, sources said on Saturday.

For Puducherry BJP, Friday was marked by a series of closed-door meetings and consultations, highlighting the significance the party attaches to wresting the seat from the Congress-DMK alliance.

“We have selected seven candidates for contesting the seat, with the concurrence of Chief Minister N Rangasamy,” Nirmal Kumar Surana, the party’s Puducherry in-charge, told this newspaper.

The names were selected from a list suggested by senior party leaders including ministers, MLAs, state executive committee members and leaders of block units, he added. However, he refused to disclose the names on the shortlist, stating that it will be forwarded to party leadership. Sources revealed that Sitharaman’s name has garnered substantial support within party ranks, from a shortlist that includes ministers, MLAs and other prominent persons.