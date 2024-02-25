One killed in Virudhunagar firecracker unit blast

VIRUDHUNAGAR : One person died after an explosion at a firecracker unit in Sinthapalli village near Sattur on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Ajithkumar (23), a native of Arunachalapuram near Sivakasi.

Police said that around 1.30 pm, Ajithkumar was mixing chemicals required to manufacture the fireworks when an explosion occurred due to friction. Fire and rescue services personnel reached the spot and doused the blaze, after which Ajithkumar’s body was retrieved.

The body was sent to the Sattur GH for autopsy. The unit, owned by one Kathiresan of Sivakasi, has nearly 40 working sheds and is licenced.