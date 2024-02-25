Petitions seeking liquor ban on Good Friday ditched, activist to meet TN legislators

THOOTHUKUDI : In a shocker for anti-liquor activists, the Tamil Nadu government rejected a petition seeking a one-day liquor ban on Good Fridays. The petition was submitted by the members of Parisutha Amalorpava Madhu Villaku Sabai, headed by its secretary Fr Jeyanthan De Grace, during the weekly grievance redressal meeting at Thoothukudi collectorate last week, urging the government to shut down TASMAC-run liquor shops on Good Fridays citing Christian religious sentiments.
However, the Thoothukudi district TASMAC manager refused to consider the petition and rejected it, stating that downing shutters of liquor outlets during Good Fridays is a policy decision to be taken by the state government. Good Friday falls on March 29 this year.
Fr Jeyanthan, who is also in-charge of de-addiction centres, told TNIE that it was disappointing that the state government has outrightly denied their request without consideration. "Operating liquor shops on the occasion of Good Friday disgraces the sacrifices of Christ and nullifies the importance of the day," he said, adding that their similar petition to the Tirunelveli district administration was also rejected.
The TASMAC is a cash cow of Tamil Nadu government, which generates nearly Rs 40,000 crore to the government exchequer annually. Further, the state government observes dry day on 12 days a year, including Tiruvalluvar day, Republic Day, Ambedkar Jayanti, May Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Christmas, among others. Apart from these, district administrations also prohibit liquor sales when clamping section 144 CrPC during on occasions commemorating caste leaders and other noble personalities. It may be noted that the governments of Kerala, Delhi and many others have already prohibited liquor sales on Good Friday, said sources.
"We will meet legislators, state minorities commission, politicians, and other leaders to press our demands to ban liquor sales on Good Fridays," said the activists.