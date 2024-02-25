Petitions seeking liquor ban on Good Friday ditched, activist to meet TN legislators

THOOTHUKUDI : In a shocker for anti-liquor activists, the Tamil Nadu government rejected a petition seeking a one-day liquor ban on Good Fridays. The petition was submitted by the members of Parisutha Amalorpava Madhu Villaku Sabai, headed by its secretary Fr Jeyanthan De Grace, during the weekly grievance redressal meeting at Thoothukudi collectorate last week, urging the government to shut down TASMAC-run liquor shops on Good Fridays citing Christian religious sentiments.



However, the Thoothukudi district TASMAC manager refused to consider the petition and rejected it, stating that downing shutters of liquor outlets during Good Fridays is a policy decision to be taken by the state government. Good Friday falls on March 29 this year.



Fr Jeyanthan, who is also in-charge of de-addiction centres, told TNIE that it was disappointing that the state government has outrightly denied their request without consideration. "Operating liquor shops on the occasion of Good Friday disgraces the sacrifices of Christ and nullifies the importance of the day," he said, adding that their similar petition to the Tirunelveli district administration was also rejected.

