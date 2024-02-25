PM Modi to inaugurate two JIPMER facilities on Sunday

PUDUCHERRY : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation JIPMER’s Karaikal campus and the multi-speciality consulting unit in Yanam, through video-conferencing on Sunday, February 25.
The Karaikal campus of JIPMER was started in August 2016 at a temporary site with an annual intake of 50 students, an official statement read. Now, the campus stands on 67.33 acres, allocated by the Puducherry government. The first phase of the campus has been completed, this includes academic blocks, hostels for students and nurses, 154 residential units and other essential amenities, all at a cost of `491 crore. The second phase will include the establishment of a 500-bed hospital at a cost of about `450 crore; the works have been approved, they will be carried out soon and are expected to be completed in three years time.
The release further added, this new facility will provide healthcare services not only t0 the people of Karaikal, but also the neighbouring regions of Tamil Nadu.
Moreover, JIPMER’s multi-speciality consulting unit at Yanam is also set to be inaugurated. Built at a cost of `91 crore, the facility is equipped with 90 beds, 20 ICUs and three operation theatres, spanning 0.9 acres provided by the Puducherry government. The hospital will focus on specialities and super specialities, including high-risk obsterics, surgery, orthopaedics, nephrology and non-invasive cardiology among others. OPD, ultrasound and laboratory services at the hospital began operations in December 2023, and the facility will be expanded as soon as more staff have been recruited, the release added.
