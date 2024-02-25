PM Modi to inaugurate two JIPMER facilities on Sunday

The release further added, this new facility will provide healthcare services not only t0 the people of Karaikal, but also the neighbouring regions of Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, JIPMER’s multi-speciality consulting unit at Yanam is also set to be inaugurated. Built at a cost of `91 crore, the facility is equipped with 90 beds, 20 ICUs and three operation theatres, spanning 0.9 acres provided by the Puducherry government. The hospital will focus on specialities and super specialities, including high-risk obsterics, surgery, orthopaedics, nephrology and non-invasive cardiology among others. OPD, ultrasound and laboratory services at the hospital began operations in December 2023, and the facility will be expanded as soon as more staff have been recruited, the release added.

Phase 2 of Karaikal campus in three years

Second phase will include the establishment of a 500-bed hospital at a cost of `450 crore; works have been approved, they will be carried out soon and are expected to be completed in three years, the release said