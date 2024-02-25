PwD activists claim mistreatment by cops in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI : Representatives of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) of Tamil Nadu have claimed they were mistreated by the police when they tried to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials at a private hotel in Meenambakkam.

Activist Professor Raghuraman claimed they were forcibly shifted from the hotel by the policemen. “Disability rights activists Smitha Sadasivan, a wheelchair-bound person, was forcibly lifted from her wheelchair and moved to the police station. Even after showing our credentials, the police treated us like culprits,” he said.

Smitha alleged the police grabbed her phone and refused to allow her to speak to the ECI officials who were on line, “The police officials did not even listen to us. They lifted me (from my wheelchair) and put me in a police jeep and we were taken to the police station against our will,” she said.