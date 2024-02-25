Real-time tracking, prompt alerts help forest department combat wildfire threat

Coimbatore Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) N Jayaraj said that they have deployed forest fire watchers and are carrying out maintenance works on 300 kilometres of fire lines to prevent the spread of wildfire. The latter work involves clearing of dried leaves, removal of weeds etc.

“We have procured new fire-fighting equipment like advanced sawdust blowers and the like. The personnel in each of the seven forest ranges are ready to use them whenever fire erupts,” said Jayaraj.

Their efforts are paying off with no forest fires reported in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Anamalai Tiger Reserve recently. Coimbatore and Gudalur forest divisions too escaped the calamity, though the Nilgiris forest division reported three instances of forest fires recently.

In Nilgiris district, three AI-based cameras were set up on the tri-junctions of MTR in December 2022. These help forest officials to get to know about the fire smoke for quite a distance. The alerts are received at the monitoring centre Theppakkadu.

D Venkatesh Field director of MTR told TNIE that there were no major fires except three minor forest fires within the Nilgiris forest division and that too was in less than one acre and was doused off immediately.

The fire inside the Nilgiris forest division spread from the nearby ‘patta’ land. We have already created a forest fire prevention line on the inter-state borders with Kerala and Karnataka as well as on both sides of the roads across MTR, Coonoor and Kotagiri.

“To provide water to wild animals we are filling water troughs once in three days both in the core and buffer zones. Based on the court order, TANGEDCO is releasing surplus water from Glenmorgan dam. The water flows through Kalahatty slope and reaches Vazhaithottam where animals like spotted deer, Sambar deer, gaur, elephants, and leopards arrive to quench their thirst,” Venkatesh said.