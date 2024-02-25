Renovate, reopen Thippampatti bus stand, Dharmapuri admin urged

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Karimangalam urged the Dharmapuri district administration to take steps to renovate and use the Thippampatti bus stand which has not been used since its construction in 2017.

The Thippampatti bus stand was constructed along the Dharmapuri-Chennai road connecting Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Harur and other areas. It was constructed in 2017 for Rs 1.18 crore with over 27 shops to boost profits for the Bannikulam Panchayat. However, since its inauguration, neither the shops nor the bus stand was used and they are in a dilapidated condition.

Speaking to TNIE, R Murugan, from Kambainallur said, “The Thippampatti bus stand has been shut for over six years now. We vividly remember that following its inauguration, the bus stand was open for just a day and after that, we did not see a single bus entering the stand and the shops were also taken up by the people. Over Rs 1.18 crore was invested in the construction of the bus stand and it was not even used. We believe that the funds used for the construction of the bus stand have been wasted. We do not believe that anyone will take up any of the shops there.”