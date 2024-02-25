‘Set aside 1% from house tax for domestic workers board’

CHENNAI : The state government has been urged to set aside 1% from the house tax to the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Board. This has been proposed for the benefit of domestic workers as per recommendations made during a consultation on rights and empowerment of domestic workers.

The event organised by Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women (TNSCW) and the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust (TNDWWT) in collaboration with the Centre for Labour Studies, Madras School of Social Work (MSSW) on Saturday also sought increase in the existing minimum wage for domestic workers to Rs 100 by amending and enacting current Minimum Wages Act.

The recommendations also include facilitating the registration of domestic workers through trade unions or worker organisations, providing them with collective bargaining power and representation in negotiations with employers and government authorities. The other recommendations include implementing a comprehensive workbook system for domestic workers, detailing their employment history, terms of employment, wages, and benefits instead of an identity card system, a release said.