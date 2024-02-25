Stampede at illegal bull race kills 26-year-old in Tamil Nadu

VELLORE : A stampede that occurred at a bull race event in Naganadi village on Friday has resulted in the death of one, leaving at least five others severely injured. The event, which saw the participation of over 250 bulls from various regions including Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi and Alangayam, was conducted without proper permissions, source said.

Sources said, one Ramki (26) from Narikuravar Colony near Ariyur, suffered severe injuries after being hit by a bull during the event. After immediate first aid, he was rushed to the Adukkamparai Government Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the same night.

Following this, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of `3 lakh for the kin of the deceased. The compensation was handed over to the family at the district collector’s office on Saturday morning. Police have filed a case, further probe is on.