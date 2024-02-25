Survey reveals 90% jump in stray dog population in Chennai's Royapuram zone

The synchronised stray dog survey has to be conducted once every four years, but it has been overdue in Chennai since 2022. The corporation began the mass vaccination-cum-survey at Royapuram in November last. “It was started in Royapuram amid huge fanfare. However it can be beneficial only if it is done in a synchronised manner across Chennai,” said activist Ravichandran.

Meanwhile, experts point to the lack of manpower for such a mammoth exercise. The corporation currently has 80 dog catchers and 15 veterinary doctors. “No major decisions can be made without a concrete number ascertained through a scientific survey. The corporation cannot conduct a synchronised survey and carry out their daily operations simultaneously with the existing manpower,” said Antony Rubin, an animal welfare activist.

However, corporation sources dismissed the allegations of manpower shortage. “The survey had to be stopped due to the cyclone and subsequent relief works. We will integrate the vaccination and the sterilisation programme with the new mobile vaccination vehicles. Following discussions with stakeholders, we will take a call on the survey,” said a senior corporation official.

The corporation recently announced new measures in the budget to address stray dog menace. New dog-catching vehicles will be purchased to replace the old ones. Further, three mobile vaccination vehicles will be deployed to boost coverage.