Tamil Nadu govt allocates Rs 202 crore for rain-affected south farmers

CHENNAI : A government order (G.O.) was issued on Saturday late evening to disburse Rs 201.67 crore to support 2,60,909 farmers across eight Southern districts who suffered crop losses due to heavy rain on December 17 and 18.

The allocated funds are drawn from the State Disaster Relief Fund, and efforts are under way to transfer the compensation directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

The heavy rain and subsequent flooding severely impacted farmers in the southern districts of Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Madurai.

A sum of Rs 160.42 crore has been earmarked for compensating 1.98 lakh farmers who faced losses across 1,64,866 hectares of agricultural crops. Additionally, Rs 41.24 crore have been allocated to address losses in horticulture crops, benefiting 62,735 farmers.

In total, the disbursement of Rs 201.67 crore will aid 2,60,909 affected farmer in the calamity-struck region.