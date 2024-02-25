Tamil Nadu: Several injured in Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA (Tamil Nadu) [India]: Several people have sustained injuries during the Jallikattu event in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu.

The event also called Manjuvirattu took place in the Araliparai village in Sivaganga district on Saturday.

Earlier, a Jallikattu event was held at Kulathur village in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district.

According to the organisers, 700 bulls and 350 tamers participated in the event.

Police personnel were deployed in the village for security. In the first round of the event, 15 people were injured.

In Tamil Nadu, the year's first Jallikattu was held at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukkottai district on January 6. The bull-taming sport began at Avaniyapuram in Madurai district on January 15, followed by the event held at Palamedu in Madurai district on January 16.