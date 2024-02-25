Tamil Nadu: Three firms fined Rs 2.1 lakh for deficient service, causing mental agony to customers

MADURAI : The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Madurai directed three firms to pay a compensation of Rs 2.1 lakh to a couple due to unfair trade practices and poor service.

The commission directed Amazon, Samsung and Divine India to pay compensation for causing mental agony to the couple.

The couple purchased a Samsung phone in January 2021 from Amazon at Rs 59,000. In December 2021, they received pop-up messages on the phone from Flipkart, asking them to make necessary payments to upgrade the phone, with a warning that the phone would be locked if they failed to make the payments.

The couple contacted Amazon and Flipkart customer care, who remained non-committal and advised the couple to approach a Samsung showroom near them.

Meanwhile, the phone was locked in February 2022, leaving the couple in a fix. Though they visited a Samsung showroom in Madurai, the latter merely informed them that the phone was locked and asked them to approach Amazon. After being made to run from pillar to post, the couple sent legal notices to the firms, including the seller- Divine India. However, when the case was heard by the Consumer Forum’s president M Piraviperumal and member P Shanmugapriya, the seller remained ex-parte, while the other three companies-Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung- denied any responsibility in the matter.