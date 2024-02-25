Udhayanidhi Stalin launches Startup TN Chennai Hub office

CHENNAI : In a bid to realise the aim to nurture 15,000 startups and propel the state into the top 20 startup hubs globally by 2032, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udayanidhi Stalin on Saturday inaugurated StartupTN Chennai Hub office at the Chennai Metro Rail Limited building in Nandanam.

The facility, which has come up on the 10th floor of the building, will offer on-demand seating options tailored for startups, allowing them to utilise it as a workspace, alongside accommodating StartupTN officials.

The arrangement aims to address the challenges that startups from outside Chennai encounter when seeking workspace during their visit to the city. The office has 15 cabins.

Additionally, designated office areas will be provided for venture capitalists and mentors.

Furthermore, a meeting hall will be accessible for both Startups and investors to utilise for collaborative discussions.