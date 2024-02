CHENNAI : Vilavancode Congress MLA S Vijayadharani on Saturday officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi bringing to end nearly two weeks of speculation.

The event took place in the presence of union minister L Murugan, BJP national secretary Arvind Menon, and state incharge Sudhakar Reddy.

The BJP formally announced her joining, accompanied by a photo, and Vijayadharani later shared her resignation letter sent to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In her letter, Vijayadharani said she is quitting the party and relinquishing all her posts due to personal reasons. Vijayadharani is the first sitting Congress MLA from TN to switch allegiance to the BJP. Later in the day, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, in a press statement, said since Vijayadharani has switched her loyalty to another party, a letter has been sent to the Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker to disqualify her from MLA post based on anti-defection law.

Speaking about the possible impact of her exit, TNCC general secretary KG Rameshkumar said, “Congress cadres are distributing sweets to people and the general public is also congratulating us. Because of her defection, the party will get strengthened at the grassroots level.”