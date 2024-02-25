Voters can question parties over poll sops funding: Chief Election Commissioner

CHENNAI : Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said though the voters have the right to know about the feasibility of implementation of assurances made by political parties ahead of the elections, the matter is currently sub judice.

Responding to queries regarding poll promises here on Saturday, Kumar said the Election Commission of India (ECI) had created a ‘proforma’ to make parties disclose details of their election promises. “However, this is also related to litigation pending in the court,” he said.

Kumar was addressing the media after two days of consultations with representative of political parties, district election officers, senior bureaucrats and police officers. He stressed the commission has absolutely zero tolerance towards distribution of money or distribution of freebies in any form.

“Everyone, who is involved in the election process, is being directed to take extremely stringent action if there is any case of distribution of money. We have been asked to be extremely vigilant and to curb the illegal flow of money from one place to another. The officials have also been directed to act tough if money is already being stacked somewhere before the election.”