Youth hacked to death in Tamil Nadu in suspected 'honour' killing

CHENNAI: In a case of suspected 'honour' killing, a 26-year-old man was hacked to death here by his brother-in-law and four other accomplices, police said on Sunday.

All the five accused persons have been arrested, they said.

The victim, G Praveen, was attacked by his wife's elder brother Dinesh and his friends near a bar at suburban Pallikaranai on Saturday night.

The five-member gang inflicted serious injuries on Praveen using machetes and later fled the spot.

Police personnel rushed Praveen to the Chromepet Government Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary probe by the police revealed that Praveen was an accused in a murder case in 2022 and that he married a woman in November 2023 against the wishes of her family members.

Praveen and his wife belong to different communities.

A special police team arrested all five men at Mambakkam on the outskirts of the city today morning.

Further investigation is on, police said.