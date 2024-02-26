Annamalai predicts big changes in TN's political landscape soon

MADURAI: The next 40-45 days, before the elections, will bring a significant change in Tamil Nadu’s politics, state BJP president K Annamalai said on Sunday.

Addressing media persons at the Madurai airport, Annamalai said that a change will take place during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which will have an impact on the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

In response to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement that cadres from the BJP had joined AIADMK, Annamalai said that while AIADMK only attracts cadres, the BJP was pulling former and incumbent elected representatives. “I laughed when I heard that the AIADMK’s election slogan is EPS vs Modi,” he said.

In the wake of DMK confirming its candidates and alliance, Annamalai said that while the DMK was warming up for the political race, it did not mean that they would win in the elections. “DMK will lose its characteristics. Soon, the BJP will announce candidates and other details for the elections,” he said.