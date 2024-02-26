Centre refused to fund flood relief in TN: CM

THOOTHUKUDI: Taking a dig at the union government’s refusal to fund flood-relief and restoration works in the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said the DMK government will continue to serve the public by overcoming any impediments put forward by the Centre. Speaking at the flood relief distribution ceremony held at Soosaipandiyapuram along the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli National Highway, Stalin said it was the DMK government that funded the relief activities after the December 2023 floods.

“Though we had sent proposals seeking `37,000 crore to assuage the crises brought in by two monstrous disasters, the union government did not contribute even a single rupee. Instead, the Centre and union finance minister remained mute spectators regardless of them having to solicit votes in Tamil Nadu, as general elections are around the corner,” Stalin said.

“When we question their move, the union minister arrogantly tells us to manage the situation if we are capable. This does not reflect well on the position she holds,” Stalin said, adding that Tamil Nadu, a pioneering state in the country, has been leading in various sectors and several global companies continue to flock to the state to set up industries.