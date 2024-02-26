Chennai: Guindy RDO suspended for violation in transferring patta of land worth crores

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has suspended Guindy Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Arul Anantham for granting ‘patta’ to land parcels worth several crores in Adyar, in contravention of regulations. These parcels, reportedly owned by a senior government officer, a judge, and others, were assigned to a claimant by the RDO.

Official sources said Arul Anantham was suspended last week for purportedly disregarding procedures in allocating these valuable land parcels. The suspension order was served by the office of Commissioner of Revenue Administration.

“The RDO lacks the power to transfer ownership of certain categories of land parcels from one individual to another. The official should have forwarded applications for land titles (‘patta’) to the state government through the collector and commissioner of land administration. Instead, the RDO unlawfully assigned the land to one of the claimants,” said an official.

The value of the properties transferred by officials in Adyar amounts to several crores, added the official. In response to the complaints from landowners, including VVIPs who possess land titles, the state conducted an investigation, and accordingly passed an order suspending the RDO.