Chennai: Guindy RDO suspended for violation in transferring patta of land worth crores

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has suspended Guindy Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Arul Anantham for granting ‘patta’ to land parcels worth several crores in Adyar, in contravention of regulations. These parcels, reportedly owned by a senior government officer, a judge, and others, were assigned to a claimant by the RDO.
Official sources said Arul Anantham was suspended last week for purportedly disregarding procedures in allocating these valuable land parcels. The suspension order was served by the office of Commissioner of Revenue Administration.
“The RDO lacks the power to transfer ownership of certain categories of land parcels from one individual to another. The official should have forwarded applications for land titles (‘patta’) to the state government through the collector and commissioner of land administration. Instead, the RDO unlawfully assigned the land to one of the claimants,” said an official.
The value of the properties transferred by officials in Adyar amounts to several crores, added the official. In response to the complaints from landowners, including VVIPs who possess land titles, the state conducted an investigation, and accordingly passed an order suspending the RDO.
Two years ago, the government appointed RDOs to resolve disputes over land titles that have been pending for 25 years, particularly for residents living on non-objectionable lands classified as ‘Natham’ in government records.
Over the past few years, the revenue department has uncovered multiple scandals in issuance of land titles for government properties and waterbodies to individuals, involving revenue officials at Chitlapakkam lake, Thazhambur, Pallikaranai Marshland, Adyar river and other places. However, officials who have manipulated land classifications in official databases and issued NOCs for the registration of government properties have not faced any departmental action yet.
‘He does not have power to transfer ownership’
